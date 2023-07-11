These half-price OLED 4K TVs are the perfect Prime Day Apple TV companion
That's astonishing.
If you own an Apple TV 4K, then all of that incredible content deserves a brilliant TV to bring it to life. When it comes to 4K TVs, it doesn't get any better than OLED and these Prime Day deals, which slash half the price off both of these incredible televisions. We've picked our two absolute favorites, with a price for both smaller and bigger budgets.
The OLED A2 and C2 range offer something for everyone, with awesome OLED brightness, a 60Hz and 120Hz refresh rate, respectively, HDMI 2.1 on the latter, and more. Don't miss out if you're in the UK and on the hunt for a TV.
UK Prime Day OLED deals - 50% off
LG OLED A2 48" 4K |
£1299 £616 at Amazon
The LG OLED A2 is an absolute specimen of a TV. It's got a 48" display, although you can save even more by buying the 55" model, which is £729, a staggering 57% discount with almost £1000 off. Both offer OLEd 4K, 60Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos support, and 3 HDMI 2.0 ports.
LG OLED C2 65" 4K Smart TV |
£2699 £1398 at Amazon
The LG OLED C2 is widely regarded as the best TV, basically ever. It offers stunning 4K resolution in 65 inches, 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 x 4, and more.
These deals are so good we had to check, double check, and then triple check to make sure they were correct, but believe me they are. If you move fast, you can score either of these incredible OLED TVs at half their usual price, the perfect partner for Apple TV 4K or any games console of your choosing.
Of course, they're also smart TVs that will include native support for the Apple TV app, so you can enjoy Apple TV Plus and more.
Get more iMore in your inbox!
Our news, reviews, opinions, and easy to follow guides can turn any iPhone owner into an Apple aficionado
Stephen Warwick has written about Apple for five years at iMore and previously elsewhere. He covers all of iMore's latest breaking news regarding all of Apple's products and services, both hardware and software. Stephen has interviewed industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. He also specializes in curating and reviewing audio hardware and has experience beyond journalism in sound engineering, production, and design.
Before becoming a writer Stephen studied Ancient History at University and also worked at Apple for more than two years. Stephen is also a host on the iMore show, a weekly podcast recorded live that discusses the latest in breaking Apple news, as well as featuring fun trivia about all things Apple. Follow him on Twitter @stephenwarwick9