New Apple TV 4K bug means you can only use half of its 128GB storage – and there's still no fix
64GB of storage has just disappeared...
Users of Apple's brand new Apple TV 4K are experiencing a really serious storage bug that won't let users exceed 64GB of storage, even if you have the 128GB model.
A bug was first spotted in tvOS 16.1 and 16.2 by FlatPanelsHD (opens in new tab), and more recently by MacWorld. (opens in new tab) iMore can also confirm that we have experienced the same issue with our testing unit provided by Apple.
Apple unveiled its new Apple TV 4K box for 2022 in October, sporting the newer A15 Bionic chip and a much more favorable price tag, but the 128GB model appears to be suffering from an issue that undermines its new capacity.
128GB of storage isn't working
Our Apple TV unit doesn't let us install more than 64GB worth of content on the device, even though we have the 128GB model. iMore has contacted Apple product representatives for comment on the issue.
The new Apple TV 4K is different from its predecessor in part thanks to its much more generous $129 price tag, a hefty chunk less than the older model. Also of note is the fact that the 128GB model offers extra features you can't get on the 64GB model, namely Ethernet connectivity and Thread mesh networking. The former provides speedy wired internet connectivity, the latter can help you build out your smart home using the low-energy Thread network, which supports smart home devices like thermostats and smart plugs. The new Apple TV also offers a new Siri remote with a USB-C charging port.
The 128GB option is certainly a more attractive buy thanks to its extra feature, which makes this really annoying storage bug all the more irksome.
There is one potential workaround, with Macworld suggesting they had success queuing up downloads while the Apple TV 4K still had more than 64GB of storage available, however this isn't guaranteed to work and this is still a really bad experience for users. We'll update if Apple provides any guidance.
