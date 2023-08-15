Netflix Games is coming to Mac, with unique new controls

Bringing the streaming giant up-to-date with other game streaming services, Netflix has just announced Mac and PC support for its Netflix Games service. Launching with two games, the rest of the lineup is sure to follow at a later date.

Originally launching back in November 2021 with just a handful of games, Netflix Games has added a whole host of new titles from puzzle games like Cut the Rope all the way up to recent indie hits like Spiritfarer and Immortality.

Overnight, testing has begun on select TVs, as well as Macs and PCs — checking to see how well Netflix Games work on brand-new devices. This comes with its unique control schemes and the likelihood of more support further down the line.

Netflix continues to push into gaming

In a press release Monday, Netflix said “This limited beta is meant to test our game streaming technology and controller, and to improve the member experience over time”

In this, they announced the following TV brands would work with Netflix Games:

Amazon Fire TV Streaming Media Players

Chromecast with Google TV

LG TVs

Nvidia Shield TV

Roku devices and TVs

Samsung Smart TVs

Walmart ONN

Over this period, customers have access to Oxenfree, a story-driven adventure game with a time loop mechanic, and Molehew’s Mining Adventure, an arcade mining game. These give a broad range from the first two titles. Oxenfree is engrossing and enchanting, acting rather like a TV Show. Molehew’s Mining Adventure is fun and low stakes — a way to kill some time.

If you are planning on playing on TV, you can use your iPhone as a controller. Just type in “Netflix Game Controller” on the App Store and download it to connect to your TV. If you want to play on your MacBook, compatible Netflix Games come with keyboard and mouse support.

Over time, Netflix will be further supporting compatible games and bringing new games to the service. This is a sign that Netflix could eventually try and compete with services like Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Amazon Luna, and PlayStation Now. Up until now, they have relied largely on smaller games but purchasing Night School Studio and Boss Fight Entertainment last year only cements their commitment to game streaming.