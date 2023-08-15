Netflix Games is coming to Mac, with unique new controls
A whole stream of new games
Bringing the streaming giant up-to-date with other game streaming services, Netflix has just announced Mac and PC support for its Netflix Games service. Launching with two games, the rest of the lineup is sure to follow at a later date.
Originally launching back in November 2021 with just a handful of games, Netflix Games has added a whole host of new titles from puzzle games like Cut the Rope all the way up to recent indie hits like Spiritfarer and Immortality.
Overnight, testing has begun on select TVs, as well as Macs and PCs — checking to see how well Netflix Games work on brand-new devices. This comes with its unique control schemes and the likelihood of more support further down the line.
Netflix continues to push into gaming
In a press release Monday, Netflix said “This limited beta is meant to test our game streaming technology and controller, and to improve the member experience over time”
In this, they announced the following TV brands would work with Netflix Games:
- Amazon Fire TV Streaming Media Players
- Chromecast with Google TV
- LG TVs
- Nvidia Shield TV
- Roku devices and TVs
- Samsung Smart TVs
- Walmart ONN
Over this period, customers have access to Oxenfree, a story-driven adventure game with a time loop mechanic, and Molehew’s Mining Adventure, an arcade mining game. These give a broad range from the first two titles. Oxenfree is engrossing and enchanting, acting rather like a TV Show. Molehew’s Mining Adventure is fun and low stakes — a way to kill some time.
If you are planning on playing on TV, you can use your iPhone as a controller. Just type in “Netflix Game Controller” on the App Store and download it to connect to your TV. If you want to play on your MacBook, compatible Netflix Games come with keyboard and mouse support.
Over time, Netflix will be further supporting compatible games and bringing new games to the service. This is a sign that Netflix could eventually try and compete with services like Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Amazon Luna, and PlayStation Now. Up until now, they have relied largely on smaller games but purchasing Night School Studio and Boss Fight Entertainment last year only cements their commitment to game streaming.
James is a staff writer and general Jack of all trades at iMore. With news, features, reviews, and guides under his belt, he has always liked Apple for its unique branding and distinctive style. Originally buying a Macbook for music and video production, he has since gone on to join the Apple ecosystem with as many devices as he can fit on his person.
With a degree in Law and Media and being a little too young to move onto the next step of his law career, James started writing from his bedroom about games, movies, tech, and anything else he could think of. Within months, this turned into a fully-fledged career as a freelance journalist. Before joining iMore, he was a staff writer at Gfinity and saw himself published at sites like TechRadar, NME, and Eurogamer.
As his extensive portfolio implies, James was predominantly a games journalist before joining iMore and brings with him a unique perspective on Apple itself. When not working, he is trying to catch up with the movies and albums of the year, as well as finally finishing the Yakuza series. If you like Midwest emo music or pretentious indie games that will make you cry, he’ll talk your ear off.
