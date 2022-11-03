Netflix just got cheaper in 11 countries but there are catches

If you want to watch some of the awesome content Netflix offers but want to pay as little as possible, today is the day to sign up. The streamer's new Basic with Ads tier has gone live, which means you can get Netflix for less than before.

The new ad-supported tier went live in Canada and Mexico on Tuesday, but today it added the U.S., U.K, Australia, Japan, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, and South Korea to the mix. Next week, those in Spain will also be able to save on their subscription.

Money saving

Those who choose the new ad-supported tier will pay $6.99 per month or the local equivalent. But some caveats should be noted. Most notable is that you can't download content to watch offline, but the other limitations include lower quality streaming at just 720p and only one of those streams allowed at any one time. Some content won't be available either, thanks to licensing restrictions.

Other Netflix tiers improve the situation with better quality, more streams, and the option to download TV shows and movies when needed. But Netflix has also confirmed that it's working on the problem of some content not being available on Basic with Ads, so hopefully that'll change in the future.

As for the ads themselves, Netflix has already said that they'll be no longer than 30 seconds long and will play before and during shows and films. But if you're looking to save as much money as possible, that could be a small price to pay, especially if you might otherwise cancel your Netflix subscription altogether.

