The fourth season of Stranger Things has proven particularly popular, Netflix says. Who could see that coming?

According to a news release, the hugely popular Netflix show's fourth season was so eagerly awaited that it managed to rack up a massive 1.15 billion hours of viewership during its first 28 days of availability. For comparison, that was almost double the 656 million hours managed by the second season of another fairly popular show — Bridgerton.

Netflix says that Stranger Things 4 was so popular that it also managed to drag earlier seasons along for the ride, with the first three all seeing big streaming numbers.