Netflix has today announced that it has enabled Spatial Audio for everyone, not just those using compatible Apple devices. It's done that via a special partnership that sees it use Sennheiser AMBEO technology to allow Spatial Audio to work no matter the device or speakers that are being used.

The announcement means that everyone can now enjoy 3D positional audio no matter whether they're using an iPhone 13, Apple TV, or cheap streaming stick connected to a non-smart TV — and no additional speakers are required. So long as the content supports Spatial Audio, it'll work. Netflix says that people can search its library specifically for that content, too. Subscribers won't need to have a specific plan, either, because Spatial Audio is available across all of them. We have to presume that will include the upcoming ad-supported tier also.

Netflix spatial audio helps to translate the cinematic experience of immersive audio to any stereo, so the work creators do to bring you into the story happens no matter what device you use to watch Netflix. Spatial audio will roll out across our catalog beginning today, and you can hear it for yourself by typing "spatial audio" into the search bar and selecting a show or film that supports it in the search results.

Apple's own Spatial Audio implementation requires either specific built-in speakers or a pair of headphones, including the excellent AirPods. The Sennheiser AMBEO implementation removes those requirements, giving people the chance to enjoy Spatial Audio where they might otherwise not be able to.

Those looking to learn more about Netflix's Spatial Audio can read a special support page, while those looking to take it for a spin should probably start with something suitably bombastic — Stranger Things might be a good place to start.

