tvOS 18 beta 5 enables you to send web links from your Apple TV to your iPhone — all thanks to AirDrop

The latest beta version of tvOS, released on August 5, introduces a new feature to wirelessly send web links from an Apple TV to an iPhone.

In a post on Threads , Sigmund Judge explains how some immersive videos, designed for Apple Vision Pro, can be sent as a web link via AirDrop to the best iPhones or iPads. In tvOS 18 beta 5, Judge demonstrates a new button that enables users to wirelessly send a link to a video to their iPhone, which will open in Apple’s Safari web browser. For those unaware, AirDrop is a feature that allows users to wirelessly send types of media or a link to another device, such as a photo, contact information, and more. This new feature may suggest that Apple wants to make it easier to send links from Apple TV to other devices thanks to AirDrop, but the company could be laying the groundwork for more.

Judge notes that the latest beta of tvOS 18 has code that hints at the “ability to distribute related media like books, soundtracks and AR experiences to iPhone and iPad.”

With new features like Distraction Control in Safari now available in the latest betas of iOS 18 , iPadOS 18 , and macOS Sequoia , it’s good to see a new feature come to tvOS as well.

However, time will tell if the ability to send web links via AirDrop will expand to other media types, as Judge mentioned, by the time the update is released.

Apple says that tvOS 18 will be available for compatible Apple TV devices later this year.

What else is new in tvOS 18?

(Image credit: Apple)

tvOS 18 didn’t receive as many new features compared to iOS 18 , but there are still some updates worth mentioning. First, Insight allows users to check the actors in a show they’re watching, similar to Amazon Prime Video’s X-Ray feature. Apple’s version goes further by recognizing the music being played in certain scenes, allowing users to play the track in Apple Music.

Enhanced Dialogue, a feature that can raise the volume of characters speaking in a scene, has seen a big improvement. Previously, this feature was only available when Apple TV was connected to a HomePod. In tvOS 18, Enhanced Dialogue can be used with TV speakers, a soundbar, and more. In addition, Screensavers have been redesigned to feature scenes from the best Apple TV Plus shows .

Overall, tvOS 18 looks to be a collection of small improvements to make a big impression in the upcoming update. If you use Apple TV daily, you’re likely to benefit from what tvOS 18 will offer when it becomes available later this year.