Apple's tvOS 18 arrives for Apple TV — new features for AirPods and Home coming soon

Apple has just announced that its tvOS 18 is coming to the Apple TV 4K and beyond later this year. The operating that powers all of the best Apple TV devices on the market is getting its annual 2024 update later this year.

Apple has announced that tvOS will bring a new InSight feature to Apple TV Plus, which lets you find out more information about the actors and music in the show you're watching, a feature Amazon Prime Video subscribers will be familiar with!

tvOS 18: The headlines

tvOS 18 also supports enhanced dialog that improves the way you hear actor's voices, and there's a new dynamic subtitles feature that only shows subtitles when you need them. tvOS now supports 21:9 projectors, and Screensavers are better with a new portraits category.

New AirPods features

Apple's new AirPods features include new personalized spatial audio for gaming, and new interactions with Siri, including shaking and nodding your head to respond to calls.

Other new Apple Home and Audio features include FaceTime live captions, Home electricity monitoring, and support for Robot vacuums in the Home app.

