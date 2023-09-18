tvOS 17 is the next big thing for Apple TV — here's how to download it

Apple's tvOS 17 update is now ready, bringing with it a slew of new changes, updates, and features for your Apple TV. Now officially out of beta testing, the new software has been released and is available to download as a free update on the Apple TV 4K (all three generations) and the Apple TV HD from 2015.

Apple's latest Apple TV upgrade brings FaceTime to Apple TV for the first time ever, alongside Dolby Vision 8.1 support

Download tvOS 17

Open Settings on your Apple TV

on your Apple TV Select System then Software Updates

then Choose Updates then tvOS 17

The next step in tvOS

Adding FaceTime to tvOS 17 brings a long-requested feature to your TV and it's an exciting step for a product that doesn't always get the love it deserves.

Not only will FaceTime make tvOS 17 one of the biggest software updates to Apple TV in years, but there's also third-party VPN support which enables developers to create VPN apps for Apple TV. Alongside FaceTime, there's also support for other videoconferencing services such as Webex by Cisco and Zoom. Developers will also have access to Apple's Continuity Camera feature so that you can use your iPhone's camera with all of these third-party apps as well. Another big update is the new Control Center, which lets you quickly access key settings easily. There's also a new feature to help you find your lost Apple TV Remote, as long as you have the second generation or later.

Apple's major software updates, iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, as well as watchOS 10 are also arriving this week and free to download on their respective platforms.