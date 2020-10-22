This music video was shot directly in Dolby Vision HDR on iPhone 12

Apple announced that its new iPhone 12 would shoot directly into Dolby Vision HDR, and now we have a music video to see how it works.

Jonathan Morrison has uploaded a 'shot on iPhone 12 Pro' music video of an acoustic version of Pillow by Wolf. The video was made to show off the power and potential of the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro's video capabilities.

man uploading HDR YouTube is a task lol. Took forever but Dolby vision iPhone 12 footage is up!



Huge s/o to @BrandonJHavard for the help on this one 💥https://t.co/sEze1qaRuk — Jonathan Morrison 🙋🏻‍♂️ (@tldtoday) October 22, 2020

iPhone 12 and 12 Pro are slightly different in their Dolby capabilities, the 12 only supports 4K up to 30fps, whilst the 12 Pro can do 60fps. You can see the video in all its glory below: