This music video was shot directly in Dolby Vision HDR on iPhone 12

What you need to know
- Jonathan Morrison has created a music video shot on Dolby Vision HDR on iPhone 12.
- It features an acoustic version of 'Pillow' by Wolf.
- Shooting directly into Dolby Vision HDR is one of the best new features on the iPhone 12.
Apple announced that its new iPhone 12 would shoot directly into Dolby Vision HDR, and now we have a music video to see how it works.
Jonathan Morrison has uploaded a 'shot on iPhone 12 Pro' music video of an acoustic version of Pillow by Wolf. The video was made to show off the power and potential of the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro's video capabilities.
iPhone 12 and 12 Pro are slightly different in their Dolby capabilities, the 12 only supports 4K up to 30fps, whilst the 12 Pro can do 60fps. You can see the video in all its glory below:
If you didn't already know, just this week Morrison and Wolf (Julia Capello) made a song out of Apple's MagSafe charging sound on iPhone 12, and it's a certified banger.
Back in 2019, Morrison teamed up with Wolf and two world-renowned producers to create a song on Apple's new (at the time) Mac Pro to see just how powerful it was. You can read that story here.
The acoustic version of Pillow features video from Brandon Harvard and a Cello arrangement from Khari Mateen.
As mentioned, Apple added Dolby Vision HDR shooting to iPhone 12, which will offer users higher-quality video shooting and editing and more all on a smartphone. Apple's iPhone 12 and 12 Pro (6.1-inch) will be released Friday, October 23. The iPhone 12 mini and Pro Max are due to be released in November.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
