So, you scored a positive on your pregnancy test. First of all, congratulation! Having a baby is scary, exciting, stressful, and every emotional color in between, especially if you're a first time Mom. The main concern on every first time Mom's mind is being adequately prepared. Well, we've done the leg work so you can rest assured that you'll be fully prepared to welcome your bouncing bundle of joy into the world. This is our list of must have baby items for first time Moms.

Bring it home baby

Our staff pick is the 4moms mamaRoo 4 Bluetooth-Enabled High-Tech Baby Swing because it "moves like you do," and rocks and soothes baby giving you the much needed freedom you need to get things done around the house. Its Bluetooth enabled features allow you to control five different motions at five different speeds and sound (built-in or mp3) from anywhere in your home. The overhead toy mobile on this swing also includes three interactive, reversible toy balls: (crinkle, rattle, & reflective mirror), keeping baby's attention and making this swing a life saver for first time Moms.

Of all the baby essentials, we know that a good travel combo is a must! We just love the Baby Trend "Phantom" Expedition Jogger Travel System because it's reasonably priced, highly rated, and possesses all of the safety features you need in a car seat and stroller. Plus, the stroller doubles as a jogger with it's bicycle tires so you can get your sweat on with baby! All of the items on this list are the best in their class and will keep your baby safe, warm, clean, happy, and healthy so you feel fully prepped and ready to step into your role as Supermom.

