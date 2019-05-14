So, you scored a positive on your pregnancy test. First of all, congratulation! Having a baby is scary, exciting, stressful, and every emotional color in between, especially if you're a first time Mom. The main concern on every first time Mom's mind is being adequately prepared. Well, we've done the leg work so you can rest assured that you'll be fully prepared to welcome your bouncing bundle of joy into the world. This is our list of must have baby items for first time Moms.
- Swing baby, swing: 4moms mamaRoo 4 Bluetooth-Enabled High-Tech Baby Swing
- Ultimate guide: What to Expect when You're Expecting
- Grow with baby: Graco Benton 4-in-1 Convertible Crib
- Sleep well baby: Milliard Crib Mattress
- Stroller and car seat combo: Baby Trend "Phantom" Expedition Jogger Travel System
- Clean and fresh: Delta Children Infant Changing Table with Pad
- Grab and go: Hafmall Waterproof Diaper Bag Backpack
- Bath time: The First Years Sure Comfort Deluxe Newborn to Toddler Tub
- Eyes and ears on baby: Infant Optics DXR-8 Video Baby Monitor with Interchangeable Optic Lense
- Safety first: American Red Cross Deluxe Health & Grooming Kit
- Welcome baby!: The Peanutshell Newborn Essentials Layette Gift Set
- Baby pouch: Infantino Flip 4-in-1 Convertible Carrier
- High-tech: Owlet Smart Sock 2 Baby Monitor
- Checking temperature: Braun NTF3000 No Touch Plus Forehead Thermometer
- Sleep smart: Happiest Baby SNOO Smart Sleeper
- Hush little baby: Fisher-Price Smart Connect Deluxe Soother
Swing baby, swing: 4moms mamaRoo 4 Bluetooth-Enabled High-Tech Baby SwingStaff Favorite
This high-tech baby swing features five unique motions and speeds designed to mimic your soothing movement, four built-in sounds, MP3 plug-in, as well as an adjustable seat recline. It's Bluetooth enabled, so you can control the motion and sound from your smart devices and there is an AC adapter, so no batteries required.
Ultimate guide: What to Expect when You're Expecting
This cover-to-cover new edition is filled with must-have information and tips for a new generation of moms and dads. With "What to Expect's" trademark empathy and humor, it answers every conceivable question expecting parents could have, including dozens of new ones based on the ever-changing pregnancy and birthing practices.
Grow with baby: Graco Benton 4-in-1 Convertible Crib
This 4-in-1 crib converts from crib to toddler bed, to daybed, to full-sized bed with headboard. Adjustable mattress height enables you to keep baby's safety at top priority. Made of high-quality pine wood and composites, it comes in five non-toxic finishes, is JPMA certified, and meets or exceeds all applicable ASTM and CPSC safety standards.
Sleep well baby: Milliard Crib Mattress
This double sided mattress features a firmer side for infants and a softer side for toddlers. A supportive foam layer will cradle your newborn safely and the contouring memory foam layer will support proper posture in your toddler's back and neck. It features a 100% cotton cover that is waterproof, standard size, and washable for ultimate breathe-ability and convenience.
Stroller and car seat combo: Baby Trend "Phantom" Expedition Jogger Travel System
This stroller fits children from birth up to 50 lbs with a max height limit of 42" tall. This stroller has a multi-position, reclining, padded seat with a 5-point safety harness. It features 16" rear and 12" all-terrain bicycle tires with a front swivel and locking wheel for easy jogging or strolling. The flex lock 5-point harness car seat is rear facing for children between 5-30 lbs. Latch-equipped for easy installation, this stroller combo comes with EPS energy absorbing foam for superior side impact protection.
Clean and fresh: Delta Children Infant Changing Table with Pad
This changing table comes in four non-toxic finishes and has a strong and sturdy wood construction. This table includes water-resistant changing pads with a safety strap and two fixed shelves for open storage. The safety rails enclose all four sides around the top of the table.
Grab and go: Hafmall Waterproof Diaper Bag Backpack
This diaper backpack comes in five different color combos and is unisex for both Mom and Dad. It's large and durable with 13 separate storage pockets including insulated pockets, wet clothes pockets, and tissue pockets. This multi-functional, waterproof bag can be worn as a backpack or be used handbag.
Bath time: The First Years Sure Comfort Deluxe Newborn to Toddler Tub
This baby-toddler bathtub has a mesh sling included that fits right inside the tub. The newborn sling is for babies up to three months. The mesh sling provides extra support and comfort for first time baths and can be removed as baby grows. The tub features a deep ergonomic design with pad for support. Toddlers are supported on the upright side of the tub with plenty of room to play.
Eyes and ears on baby: Infant Optics DXR-8 Video Baby Monitor with Interchangeable Optic Lense
This 2018 award winning baby monitor has interchangeable optical lens capability that allows you to customize viewing angle and zoom. Unlike internet cameras, there's no loading time to open the app and is lag-free. It has instant playback and a 100% digital privacy guaranteed. The package includes a battery and rechargeable battery adapter.
Safety first: American Red Cross Deluxe Health & Grooming Kit
This deluxe baby health and grooming kit includes items you'll use as your baby grows. This kit includes items such as: brush, comb, scissors, nail clipper, fingertip toothbrush, toddler toothbrush, and a mirror. Additionally, it comes with tools you will need to keep baby healthy, like a nasal aspirator, a digital thermometer with case, a medicine dropper, and a comfort tip medicine spoon with cap.
Welcome baby!: The Peanutshell Newborn Essentials Layette Gift Set
This unisex layette gift set features newborn clothes and accessories: four short sleeve unisex bodysuits, three long-sleeve bodysuits, one sleep sack, five hats, three pairs of mittens, three burp cloths, and four 30"x 30" blankets. Each item is made with 100% cotton for a comfortable feel on your newborn baby's skin and they are all machine washable.
Baby pouch: Infantino Flip 4-in-1 Convertible Carrier
This carrier holds infants between 8-32 lbs. It features four ways to carry baby: facing in narrow seat for newborns, facing in wide seat for older babies, facing out narrow seat for babies with head control, and back carry wide seat for older babies and toddlers. It includes a wonder cover 2-in-1 bib to protect your carrier and clothes, has a customizable fit, and is machine washable.
High-tech: Owlet Smart Sock 2 Baby Monitor
Track your baby's heart rate and oxygen levels while they sleep using clinically proven pulse oximetry with the Owlet Smart Sock. This cutting-edge technology enables you to worry less and sleep better. The smart sock connects to a base station that glows green letting you know everything is okay with baby, but uses lights, sounds, and app notifications if heart rate or oxygen levels are outside of the normal proximity. This device is best for babies 0-18 months.
Checking temperature: Braun NTF3000 No Touch Plus Forehead Thermometer
This baby thermometer features a touch and no-touch mode, so you can take baby's temperature while they're sleeping. It uses a color-coded temperature display to indicate fever levels and utilizes highly sensitive and accurate sensor. The only forehead thermometer that uses patented, clinically proven technology that captures twice as much body heat compared to traditional forehead products.
Sleep smart: Happiest Baby SNOO Smart Sleeper
This smart sleeper boosts baby's sleep by 1-2+ hours by soothing them with the constant rumbly sound and gentle rocking motion they experienced in the womb. It automatically responds to cries and fussing and responds with gradually stronger white noise and motion to find the best calming level for your baby. It's specifically designed to prevent rolling and keeps your baby sleeping safely on their back.
Hush little baby: Fisher-Price Smart Connect Deluxe Soother
This Smart Connect Soother has everything you need to calm and comfort your little bundle, including soothing light projections and a variety of gentle songs and sounds. It plugs into the wall for all-night soothing, no batteries required! Everything is fully customizable and controllable via the Smart Connect app on your smart device, so you can adjust the lighting effects and music from anywhere in your house without disturbing baby.
Bring it home baby
Our staff pick is the 4moms mamaRoo 4 Bluetooth-Enabled High-Tech Baby Swing because it "moves like you do," and rocks and soothes baby giving you the much needed freedom you need to get things done around the house. Its Bluetooth enabled features allow you to control five different motions at five different speeds and sound (built-in or mp3) from anywhere in your home. The overhead toy mobile on this swing also includes three interactive, reversible toy balls: (crinkle, rattle, & reflective mirror), keeping baby's attention and making this swing a life saver for first time Moms.
Of all the baby essentials, we know that a good travel combo is a must! We just love the Baby Trend "Phantom" Expedition Jogger Travel System because it's reasonably priced, highly rated, and possesses all of the safety features you need in a car seat and stroller. Plus, the stroller doubles as a jogger with it's bicycle tires so you can get your sweat on with baby! All of the items on this list are the best in their class and will keep your baby safe, warm, clean, happy, and healthy so you feel fully prepped and ready to step into your role as Supermom.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.