Like so many people, I deal with anxiety and depression, and taking care of my mental health is not always easy. Some days are worse than others, but every day I need to carve out a bit of time to practice mindfulness, and my Apple Watch SE has been helping me a lot lately. Earlier this year, I decided to start seeing a therapist and really get serious about working on my mental health. They encouraged me to explore ways to use the tools I had to aid me in my mental health journey. My Apple Watch was the first thing that came to mind. While you can't quite track your mental health on Apple Watch, that doesn't mean that there aren't features that can help you with your anxiety. There's no one-size-fits-all approach to mental health, and what works for me may not work for you, but here are just a couple of things I have found helpful lately. Plus, I also have some opinions on what watchOS 8 can do for mental health to make the best Apple Watch even better. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more I am not a mental health professional in any capacity, and this article is not to be taken as mental health advice. If you feel like you need help with your mental health, please seek professional consultation. Mental Health on Apple Watch: Breathe

You know how your Apple Watch will bug you sometimes and tell you to breathe? How many times have you ignored that message? I did all the time. But now when I get that message, I let my Apple Watch guide me through a short breathing exercise. This helps me slow down and focus on the present instead of letting my anxiety take my mind on a nightmarish roller coaster ride. Deep breathing is one of the easiest tools you can use to lower your body's stress levels. In layman's terms, when you breathe deeply and slowly, it sends a message to your brain that everything is OK, and the brain doesn't need to release epinephrine (adrenaline) to fuel your fight or flight response. In other words, it helps relax you. You can learn how to use breath on your Apple Watch just by letting your Apple Watch guide you. Next time your Apple Watch bugs you to breathe, give it a chance and it may help you out. Mental Health on Apple Watch: Time to Walk