Apple has been offering those who recently purchased an Apple Watch a free three-month trial to Apple Fitness+. After the service was announced, Best Buy even one-upped Apple at its own game by giving away six months of the subscription service for free.

But what about everyone who purchased an Apple Watch before September 15, the day that Apple Fitness+ was announced? While Apple is currently only offering a one month free trial of the service to many, Best Buy is looking to take the spotlight for those users as well.

In a press release, the company announced that My Best Buy who purchased an Apple Watch before September 15, 2020, will get an additional free month of Apple Fitness+ on top of Apple's offer. This will bring the free trial to two months instead of one.