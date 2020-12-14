Apple Fitness Best Buy OfferSource: Best Buy

  • Best Buy is offering an extra month of Apple Fitness+ for those who purchased an Apple Watch before September 15.

Apple has been offering those who recently purchased an Apple Watch a free three-month trial to Apple Fitness+. After the service was announced, Best Buy even one-upped Apple at its own game by giving away six months of the subscription service for free.

But what about everyone who purchased an Apple Watch before September 15, the day that Apple Fitness+ was announced? While Apple is currently only offering a one month free trial of the service to many, Best Buy is looking to take the spotlight for those users as well.

In a press release, the company announced that My Best Buy who purchased an Apple Watch before September 15, 2020, will get an additional free month of Apple Fitness+ on top of Apple's offer. This will bring the free trial to two months instead of one.

Best Buy says that customers will receive an email that contains the code to redeem their one or three-month extension to the free trial offered by Apple. You'll need to start your trial before you redeem Best Buy's offer, but some have had issues in getting their three-month free trial from Apple to work today.

Apple Fitness+ launched today with the latest updates to iOS, watchOS, iPadOS, and tvOS. Those who recently purchased an Apple Watch will receive three months of the service for free. For everyone else, it will cost $9.99 per month, $79.99 per year, or is included in the Apple One Premier bundle.