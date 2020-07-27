iOS 14 has some substantial updates in store for Shortcuts when it launches later this year. There are new actions, folders, Apple Watch support, and so much more. But my favorite changes primarily focus on automation. When building the automations, not only do you have additional triggers, but you can now set time-based automations that run automatically. Currently, in iOS 13, you need to tap on a notification and then tap Run when your automation is configured to execute. But in iOS 14, the automation will run on its own at the appointed time, assuming, of course, that you turn off Ask Before Running. With so many new capabilities, here are my favorite automations that I've built so far in iOS 14. The Low Power Mode set

These are actually two automations, and they're built around automatically managing Low Power Mode on the iPhone. For years, I've wanted Apple to allow us to set battery level thresholds for automatically turning Low Power Mode on or off. It hasn't implemented that feature, but thanks to Shortcuts on iOS 14, I've built it myself. These automations are built on the new Battery Level automation trigger. When you choose this trigger, you're given a slider that lets you set the exact battery percentage for triggering your automation. You then choose how the battery level starts your automation: when your battery hits that threshold, falls below it, or rises above it. In the case of my Low Power Mode activation automation, I decided that the automation should trigger when my phone falls below 20%. I then added the Set Low Power Mode action and set that to On. For the Low Power Mode deactivation automation, I used the same components, only this automation triggers when my iPhone's battery rises above 50%, and Low Power Mode is set to Off. It's a very handy automation to have, especially during the beta season, when battery drain can prove to be a real issue in a way it might not have been otherwise. And because the battery level trigger allows you to turn off Ask Before Running, this one is truly automatic. Watch faces, back and forth

One of the more interesting additions to Shortcuts in iOS 14 are actions centered around the Apple Watch. Not just actions on the watch, but actions that interact with it from the iPhone. This pair of automations concerns the new Set Watch Face action. I go running most mornings, and I like to have a watch face centered around that activity. But the face I use isn't one I want to use all day. Hence these automations. Both take advantage of the fact that time-based automations can now actually run automatically. The first automation fires at 7:15 a.m., just before my run, and sets a version of the Modular Compact watch face, which is great for both starting my run and viewing my progress afterward. The second fires at 8:45 a.m. and sets my configuration of the Infograph watch face, which I use for most of the rest of my day. The Set Watch Face action allows you to choose from your available watch faces and is perfect for this sort of automation. The custom AirPlay alarm