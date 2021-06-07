Apple pulled back the curtain on iPadOS 15 at its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) keynote. In iPadOS 15, we are getting a ton of new goodies to enhance the overall experience on the latest iPads, especially the iPad Pro (2021). The new features include Home Screen Widgets, App Library, and brand new, seamless multitasking gestures that make it easier than ever before to be productive on your iPad.

But you may be wondering if your current iPad will be able to run iPadOS 15. Don't worry, if your iPad was able to run iPadOS 14, then you won't have an issue with iPadOS 15.

What iPads could run iPadOS 14?

An iPad will last you a good long while since Apple continues to support its tablets for several years after they release the hardware. Here were all of the iPads that could run iPadOS 14:

What iPads are able to support iPadOS 15?

Thankfully, if you are using iPadOS 14 on your iPad, it will be able to run iPadOS 15, according to Apple's compatibility list. Here are all of the iPad models that will work with iPadOS 15:

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (8th generation)

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad Air (4th generation)

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air 2

As you can see, the compatibility list for iPads that can run iPadOS 14 and iPadOS 15 are exactly the same. So if you were worried that your older iPad Air 2 or iPad mini 4 were going to be left out of the party, then you're mistaken! However, it may not be the most optimal experience, considering that those are using outdated A8x chips. If you find the iPadOS 15 developer beta running a little slow on your iPad, it may be time to consider upgrading to one of the best new iPads instead.