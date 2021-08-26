The ever-popular Myst is now available to be played on the Mac, with downloads available via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store.

Myst sees gamers try to unravel a mystery as they five into long-dorement locations called Ages.

Journey to Myst Island and other stunning, long dormant locations - called "Ages"- and begin to unravel the mystery you have been thrust into. As you learn what happened on the island, you will find that you are playing a key role in an epic story whose ending has not yet been written. Explore deeper connections in these stunning and surreal Ages, uncover a story of ruthless family betrayal, and make choices that will affect both you, and the world of Myst itself.

While people may already have played Myst on other platforms, they won't have played it like this. Apple says that Myst is developed with its M1 chips in mind, supporting Apple silicon and Metal 2.1 out the gate. AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution support also helps Myst achieve 50% improved performance without having to compromise on quality, too.

So what does all of this mean? I'm told that an M1 iMac can play Myst at 4K without having to spin up its fans – something that is surely a sight be behold. Myst at 4K with zero noise sounds pretty great to me!

