Save $80 or more on Apple Watch: Series 6 from $319 at Amazon

All mysty-eyed

Myst comes to Mac with M1 support and silent 4K gaming on new iMacs

You can play at 4K on the new M1 iMac without the fans making a peep.
Oliver Haslam

Myst ArtworkSource: Cyan

What you need to know

  • The new version of Myst is now available for Mac.
  • Developer Cyan has added M1 support out the gate alongside Metal 2.1.
  • Apple says the M1 iMac can play Myst at 4K resolution without making the fans spin up.

The ever-popular Myst is now available to be played on the Mac, with downloads available via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store.

Myst sees gamers try to unravel a mystery as they five into long-dorement locations called Ages.

Journey to Myst Island and other stunning, long dormant locations - called "Ages"- and begin to unravel the mystery you have been thrust into. As you learn what happened on the island, you will find that you are playing a key role in an epic story whose ending has not yet been written. Explore deeper connections in these stunning and surreal Ages, uncover a story of ruthless family betrayal, and make choices that will affect both you, and the world of Myst itself.

While people may already have played Myst on other platforms, they won't have played it like this. Apple says that Myst is developed with its M1 chips in mind, supporting Apple silicon and Metal 2.1 out the gate. AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution support also helps Myst achieve 50% improved performance without having to compromise on quality, too.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

So what does all of this mean? I'm told that an M1 iMac can play Myst at 4K without having to spin up its fans – something that is surely a sight be behold. Myst at 4K with zero noise sounds pretty great to me!

Keen to make sure that you have everything you need to enjoy Myst? Check out our collection of the best game controllers for Mac and level up your gaming!

Don't worry about dropping your MacBook Pro with these cases
Rough and ready

Don't worry about dropping your MacBook Pro with these cases

Buying an Apple laptop is a big investment. When you've paid out for a MacBook, you may as well splash out a little more for some decent protection. If you're worried about dings, dents, and cracks in your MacBook Pro, check out the best rugged cases.