"As we continue to push the boundaries of what smart lighting can do, Essentials was the natural next step to ensure we're meeting all the smart lighting needs of consumers, especially for everyday lighting now that we're spending more time at home than ever before," said Gimmy Chu, CEO and co-founder of Nanoleaf. "With Essentials, we're making smart lighting more accessible to everyone, with options that can adjust to each user's individual activities throughout the day."

Nanoleaf has announced the release of two new smart lighting products, the Essentials A19 Light Bulb and Essentials Lightstrip. The latest Nanoleaf accessories provide affordable, colorful lighting options with a simple setup process that works with Apple's HomeKit .

The Nanoleaf A19 Light Bulb includes smart lighting standards such as support for over 16 million colors, dimming, and adjustable color temperature, but it sports a unique Rhombicosidodecahedron design. Other hardware highlights include peak brightness of 1,100 lumens, a life expectancy of 25,000 hours, and Bluetooth connectivity.

The Nanoleaf Essentials Lightstrip, which comes in an 80-inch Starter Kit, supports the same 16 million colors, dimming capabilities, and Bluetooth as the A19 bulb, but it can reach a peak brightness of 2,200 lumens. The Lightstrip can be cut every 13-inches for shorter installations, and it can be expanded up to 32 feet through expansion kits while maintaining maximum brightness levels.

Through the Nanoleaf app, both Essentials product support remote controls, scheduling options, and extras like Circadian Lighting. The Circadian Lighting option allows the Essentials line to automatically adjust color temperatures throughout the day, similar to Apple's recently released HomeKit Adaptive Lighting feature, which Nanoleaf also plans to support in future firmware updates.

In addition to connecting to the Nanoleaf app, HomeKit, and the Google Assistant via Bluetooth, the Essentials line is the first consumer products to support Thread wireless networking. Thread is a low power networking protocol that Nanoleaf says offers improved reliability, mesh networking, and wider control range. While compatible hardware is scarce at the moment, Apple's upcoming HomePod mini includes Thread onboard, which will allow it to connect directly to the Essentials line.

Nanoleaf's Essential smart lighting products are available now exclusively at Apple Stores worldwide and online, with pricing starting at $19.99 for the A19 light bulb. The Nanoleaf Essentials Lightstrip retails for $49.99, with additional 40-inch expansion kits available for $24.99 each.