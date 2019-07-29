Professionals quality Nations Photo Lab Photo Printing: Features

Nations Photo Lab has a classy, appealing website. The focus is on professional quality as well as innovative photo prints and photo products. I've seen some items for sale here that I haven't seen other places, such as USB drives and magazine covers. I ordered four 4x6 prints, an 8x10 print, a 20x30 print, eight wallet prints, 25 cards (the minimum order), and a photo book. All of the professional engagement photos you see in my order were taken by JMS Imagery.

My prints all came out great, both color and black and white. I especially loved the 20x30 even though it came rolled in a tube. I placed heavy books on the corners overnight but the edges are still a bit curled. They'll settle down eventually. Nations Photo Lab automatically color corrects some photos by default unless you uncheck the box. You can choose different finishes for many of your prints: glossy, metallic, linen, or lustre. I chose the lustre finish for all of mine, which looks so upscale even though it's the same price as the glossy finish. I ordered the die-cut wallet photos, which means they are pre-cut, so you just pop them out.

The photo book creation platform was not the best. Once you upload your photos and choose your book style, your photos are automatically placed into the book. I didn't want them placed the way the computer did it, so I had to remove each photo manually and put it back in the way I wanted. This makes no sense to me. If there's a better way to do it, I couldn't figure it out. At any rate, all was forgiven when the photo book arrived, because it looks great. I just got a little cheapie, but you can also order upscale leather-bound wedding albums with thick lay-flat pages.

Quality and variety rule the day with Nations Photo Lab.

The photo cards are stunning. They are printed on card stock, which means you can print on both sides. Nations Photo Lab did not put its logo on the back of the cards, which I very much appreciate. The envelopes are plain white paper. These may be the nicest photo cards at this price point I've seen. They were less than $1 apiece; the minimum order is 25.

I can't say Nations Photo Lab is the cheapest photo printing site I've found, but their prices, particularly on books and cards, are pretty similar to most of the others. The photo prints are a bit more expensive, but worthwhile if you're ordering large or expensive prints. They do offer free shipping on orders over $49. Even on smaller orders, the shipping isn't very expensive. If you happen to live near Hunt Valley, MD, you can pick your order up in-store. Turnaround time on my order was pretty fast. There does seem to be some kind of deal or promo code going on all of the time; if you're looking to order something pricey you might wait until that item goes on sale.