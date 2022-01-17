Apple's addition of SharePlay with iOS 15.1 is one that didn't get as much attention as it perhaps deserved. Sure, it can be used to listen to music and watch movies with friends over FaceTime, but that's just the beginning. Developers can build on that and the result is some great apps — like Navi, an app that adds subtitles and translation to FaceTime.

Yes, you read that right. You can have a FaceTime call with someone who speaks another language and then have Navi automatically translate and provide subtitles on the fly. It's like magic but backed by APIs and hard work.

Just check out the promo video to see what makes Navi so cool!