With the pandemic forcing more of us indoors, the way we communicate with others and the way we spend time together has changed. In 2021, Apple announced a significant update to its FaceTime app with some powerful new features under the umbrella term SharePlay.

SharePlay unlocks some new functionality for your video calls for shared entertainment experiences as well as increased productivity. While the feature didn't launch with iOS 15 and was instead pushed into the iOS 15.1 release, it is now available for iPhone, iPad, and Mac users to enjoy in the the latest software releases. Here's everything you need to know about SharePlay. What is SharePlay? Craig Federighi described SharePlay as "a powerful new set of features for shared experiences that you can enjoy on a FaceTime call" when announcing the feature during the WWDC 2021 keynote. Here's how Apple puts it: SharePlay makes it possible for iPhone, iPad, and Mac users to share experiences with friends and family while on a FaceTime call. For example, users can chat with each other while having a viewing party, listening to an album with a friend, or completing a fitness challenge together from wherever they are, and SharePlay keeps all of these activities in sync across everyone on FaceTime. SharePlay is akin to other shared streaming experiences like Netflix Party and Facebook Watch Together in that it allows users to enjoy content simultaneously, though it expands beyond just movies and TV shows and includes music, Fitness+ workouts, and even more content types. What kinds of content work with SharePlay? The most common use case for SharePlay is to watch movies and TV shows together via the TV app, while the shared playback controls lend themselves well to keeping everything in sync for each participant. SharePlay also supports music playback from Apple Music with the same shared playback features and even integrates Apple Fitness+ workouts so you can still get sweaty with your workout buddy even when you're not in the same place. Other apps and media types are supported, as well as games, so there's a lot you can do with SharePlay. However, each app developer must choose to support the feature. SharePlay even enables users to share their screens, which is a great way to show off some family photos and help with productivity tasks. Which music services work with SharePlay?