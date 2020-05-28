Rumors of a Navy Blue iPhone aren't new and some have suggested that the color will replace Midnight Green entirely. That'd be a shame, but if the Navy Blue looks anything like this concept I think I'll be OK with it.

Very, very OK with it.

This latest concept comes via YouTuber ConceptsiPhone and was created by Mauro Battino. They did some excellent work as well, with the concept following Apple's tried and tested formula of panning views and impossible zooms. Apple's theory seems to be that if you aren't dizzy after watching a video, it hasn't done its job properly. This concept follows that brief completely.

But my oh my, look at it!