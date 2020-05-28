What you need to know
- Another day, another iPhone concept.
- This iPhone 12 Pro concept looks stunning.
- And it comes in the rumored Navy Blue, too.
Rumors of a Navy Blue iPhone aren't new and some have suggested that the color will replace Midnight Green entirely. That'd be a shame, but if the Navy Blue looks anything like this concept I think I'll be OK with it.
Very, very OK with it.
This latest concept comes via YouTuber ConceptsiPhone and was created by Mauro Battino. They did some excellent work as well, with the concept following Apple's tried and tested formula of panning views and impossible zooms. Apple's theory seems to be that if you aren't dizzy after watching a video, it hasn't done its job properly. This concept follows that brief completely.
But my oh my, look at it!
iPhone 12 Pro will come with incredible All-new design, Smaller Notch, new 120Hz Super Retina XDR Display for amazing picture, Triple camera with LiDAR Scanner, A14 Bionic chip for exceptional speed, 5G support, Improved Face ID and All-new iOS 14.
All of that fits what we've been hearing to some extent, although the smaller notch and support for 5G could still be wildcards at this point.
We'll find out in or around September, I suppose.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
