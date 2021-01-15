The act of starting a family is, in many ways, the last big leap into capital-A Adulthood. It comes with a lot of intangible rewards, a sense of togetherness and security … and a lot of headaches. There are so many issues you never thought you'd have to think about, much less spend days worrying over. Life insurance is definitely one of those things. But, thanks to a little technology and some paradigm-shifting by an online company, the way we shop for it might be changing.

If you've never had to shop for life insurance before, here's how the process has traditionally gone: You spend days on the phone with insurance agents. You go through a battery of health exams and blood tests, and then – after weeks or even months – you get a policy.

Fabric is a newer digital insurance startup that not only makes the application process even smoother, it makes life insurance as affordable as it could (and should) be. There are a lot of ways the company makes this happen, but the big difference is in the intuitive algorithms that handle new applicants. You can apply in just 10 minutes either on Fabric's highly rated app or website, and if you qualify, you could be approved immediately. Just by answering some simple questions about your health and financial needs.

From there, you can customize your term length or decrease your coverage amount to find the right policy for your budget. Fabric is made for parents or those with loved ones who would need a financial lifeline if something should happen to you. These are flexible term life plans that can suit most any family situation, which is another big difference between Fabric and other companies. Other agents might try to push "whole life" policies that you carry for a lifetime. These can be a good fit for those worried about estate tax, but many people only need life insurance for as long as their kids are financially dependent on them. On the other hand, the expensive premiums of whole life policies make them very profitable for the companies that offer them.

Fabric's plans range from 10 to 20 years, and offer coverage from $100k to $5 million to fit a variety of needs. Once you pick a plan and type in your credit card info, you're all set. There are no sales calls from agents looking to boost their commission, and Fabric offers financial planning and will creation tools in their app.

Apply for coverage on Fabric's site and see for yourself. It's the quickest way to check off a big "to-do" on your adulting list, and it'll provide security you don't have to think about for many years.

Fabric offers term life insurance policies (Form ICC16-VLT, ICC16-VLT19, and CMP 0501 with state variations where applicable) issued by Vantis Life Insurance Company (Vantis Life), Windsor, CT (all states except NY), and by Vantis Life Insurance Company of New York, Brewster, NY (NY only). Coverage may not be available in all states.

*Issuance of coverage for term life insurance is subject to underwriting review and approval. Not all will qualify for coverage. Please see a copy of the policy for the full terms, conditions and exclusions. Policy obligations are the sole responsibility of Vantis Life. Fabric Insurance Agency, LLC (FIA) is an insurance agency licensed to sell life, accident, and health insurance products. FIA will receive compensation from Vantis Life for such sales.