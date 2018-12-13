Remember when the Nintendo NES Classic and SNES Classic retro gaming consoles first released and you had to fight the denizens of the Internet just to find one? Many of them ended up going for ridiculous prices on eBay. At one point, Nintendo actually discontinued the NES Classic and brought it back because so many people had wanted one but were never able to find it in stock.

Eventually, Nintendo had to promise the world to make more. And they've kept that promise. They still go out of stock in some places, like the NES Classic is on Amazon right now, but you can always find them at other retailers like Walmart and B&H. The SNES is in stock most places, too, including Walmart and Amazon.

Well, if you haven't taken advantage of that situation yet, be prepared. Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime said, "these products are going to be available through the holiday season and once they sell out, they're gone. And that's it." Considering we've seen these classic retro consoles not only in stock but even go on sale occasionally, we're hoping you've already gotten your fix. If not, grab one while you can. You don't want to miss the trip down memory lane.

While you're at it, you might want to pick up some accessories for the consoles while they're being made, such as the 8bitdo Wireless Controller for NES Classic that's $25 right now, or this $15 carrying case for NES Classic. SNES Classic owners could snag this awesome retro SNES carrying case for $20 that resembles an SNES cartridge or a wireless 8bitdo SNES controller for $25.

Fils-Aime added that the NES and SNES are the only members of this lineup. They don't plan on releasing say an N64 Classic or something like that anytime soon. It looks like the plan from now on is to leverage the new Nintendo Switch Online service. If you really really want more nostalgic games to play, that's where you'll want to look. There are already several older games available, and Nintendo plans to release more in the future.

Of the online console services, like PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold, Nintendo Switch Online is the least expensive. So when you want to take that route for more classic games, you can find a three-month membership for $7.99 or a 12-month membership for $20. While we don't know entirely what the future holds, there are already 20 NES games available, and it just added games like Ninja Gaiden, Wario's Woods and Adventures of Lolo. Plus, you'll be able to play online multiplayer with modern, popular, games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Grab the console that reminds you most of your childhood, and do it while you can before these finally, and truly, go out of stock forever.

