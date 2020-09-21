Netatmo today announced the arrival of its Smart Video Doorbell in the UK, with sales beginning on September 28 at select retailers. There's no window for a launch in the United States yet, but it's coming at some point.

The video doorbell has all of the features that you might expect, including an IP44 weather-resistance rating as well as the ability to see who's at your door no matter where you are. You'll also be able to talk to whoever's at your door, too. Oh, and it supports HomeKit as well!

With the Netatmo Smart Video Doorbell, the user knows who is at their door even when they are not at home. When someone rings the Doorbell, the user receives a video call on their smartphone and sees the visitor. They can then choose to talk to the visitor – or not - directly from their smartphone, whether they are at home or on the other side of the world. Therefore, the user can tell the delivery person where to leave a package when they are at work or welcome guests while making dinner.

Camera-wise, we're talking a Full HD 1080p camera with a 170-degree wide-angle lens. HDR is supported as well, ensuring you'll be able to see what's going on even if the camera is facing the sun. Infrared night vision is included for the opposite end of the day, too.

The bad news? When the video doorbell was first teased we were told it would make use of Apple's HomeKit Secure Video. Unfortunately, that feature is definitely not there on day one. Hopefully, Netatmo will add it at some point.