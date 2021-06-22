Popular RSS reader app NetNewsWire has a new update out with version 6 now available for download from the App Store. This update adds a slew of new features, not least the ability to sync your feeds with iCloud.

That iCloud syncing is a huge deal for anyone who wants to have their feeds sync across multiple devices but doesn't want to use a service like Feedly, for example. It works just like you might expect, although there is one caveat according to developer Stuart Breckenridge.

A few words to the wise, though. First, if you're going to do a large migration of feeds into iCloud, it does take time. Apple has strict requirements on the amount of data that can be synced and will, on occasion, apply some throttling. (Be patient!) Second, like local accounts, you may miss some articles if they come and go before the app has completed a refresh.

For those who do want to use a third-party service to sync their feeds, BazQux, Inoreader, NewsBlur, The Old Reader, and FreshRSS are all now supported as of NetNewsWire 6.

New Home Screen widgets have been added, but the more interesting feature is the new Twitter and Reddit integration that will pull those networks into your RSS reader, should you wish.

Tweets and Reddit posts in an RSS reader? If you're using a local or iCloud account, this is now possible. You can enable Twitter or Reddit via the app's Settings menu under Add Extension.

That's pretty sweet!

All of this is available in the NetNewsWire 6 iPhone and iPad app that can be downloaded now. It's free and well worth a try. In fact, it's one of the best iPhone RSS readers around.