What you need to know
- Forgetting birthdays is never a good thing but this app helps ensure that never happens again.
- Birthday Reminder puts widgets on your Home screen so you never miss another birthday.
- Widgets can be customized so they look just the way you want them to.
Forgetting an important person's birthday is never a good look but it's something many of us manage to do over and over again. Prevent it from ever being a problem in the future with this app that puts birthday reminders right on your Home screen using widgets.
Available as a free download from the App Store, Birthday Reminder is an app that is really only there to help you create gorgeous widgets to adorn your Home screen. Once the app is installed you'll never need to worry about forgetting a birthday again — all of those important dates will be on your Home screen.
Just like all good apps, this one includes full support for VoiceOver and Dynamic Type, but there's more going on here.
Features include:
- Smooth import of your contacts
- iCloud synchronization & backup
- Powerful widgets for Dark & Light Mode
- Import from different sources via csv file
- Grouping of your contacts (family, friends, ...)
- Highly customizable birthday notifications
- Templates for your birthday wishes
- Support for Siri Shortcuts
- Perfectly matched color gradients
- Full support for Voice Over and Dynamic Type
And much more!
If you download before the end of January 2022 you can also unlock the in-app purchase for free, unlocking the full power of the app in one fell swoop.
You can download Birthday Reminder from the App Store now.
