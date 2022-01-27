Forgetting an important person's birthday is never a good look but it's something many of us manage to do over and over again. Prevent it from ever being a problem in the future with this app that puts birthday reminders right on your Home screen using widgets.

Available as a free download from the App Store, Birthday Reminder is an app that is really only there to help you create gorgeous widgets to adorn your Home screen. Once the app is installed you'll never need to worry about forgetting a birthday again — all of those important dates will be on your Home screen.

Just like all good apps, this one includes full support for VoiceOver and Dynamic Type, but there's more going on here.

Features include:

Smooth import of your contacts

iCloud synchronization & backup

Powerful widgets for Dark & Light Mode

Import from different sources via csv file

Grouping of your contacts (family, friends, ...)

Highly customizable birthday notifications

Templates for your birthday wishes

Support for Siri Shortcuts

Perfectly matched color gradients

Full support for Voice Over and Dynamic Type And much more!

If you download before the end of January 2022 you can also unlock the in-app purchase for free, unlocking the full power of the app in one fell swoop.

You can download Birthday Reminder from the App Store now.