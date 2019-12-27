What you need to know
- Renders show an iPad Pro design with three rear cameras.
- The camera setup looks identical to that in iPhone 11 Pro.
- The renders are from the often accurate OnLeaks.
We've been expecting a new iPad Pro refresh within the next few months and now we have a new set of renders to sink our teeth into. They're courtesy of OnLeaks who has previous for getting these kinds of things right – they were able to produce accurate renders of iPhone 11 Pro way back in January 2019.
The renders are on collaboration with iGeeksBlog which is where they first appeared.
OnLeaks, a popular leaker, reports that the upcoming 2020 iPad Pro models may feature the same dimensions as seen in 2018 models. However, OnLeaks has shared dimensions of 11″ iPad Pro only, which might flaunt roughly 248 x 178.6 x 5.9mm (7.8mm including rear camera bump).
Apart from height and width, the thickness of the future devices can be a bit more as Apple is planning to install triple camera lenses. Of course, you can compare the camera bump of upcoming iPads with that of iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max.
According to OnLeaks – otherwise known as Steve H. McFly – the new iPad Pro will look similar to the existing model from the front. But the back will be treated to the same glass panel that we've become accustomed to seeing on iPhone 11 Pro. Complete with that camera array.
If previous rumors are accurate we can expect to see the new iPad Pro design announced in the coming months. Potentially alongside the hotly anticipated iPhone SE 2.
