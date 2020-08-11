Mouse control is something the iPad has gotten much, much better at in recent months and that's set to improve yet further with the arrival of iPadOS 14 next month. But what if you don't want to deal with a mouse and an Apple Pencil? The Adonit Note-M might be for you.

Priced at $79.99 and available for pre-order now – so long as you live in the United States or Canada – the new stylus is a really interesting take on the humble mouse. There are even left and right-click buttons and a scroll wheel of sorts. All in something that looks and functions like a stylus.

Full Mouse Functionality: The Note-M has an integrated mouse function, left & right-click buttons, and a touch panel to achieve the touch-sensitive scrolling wheel on the stylus.

Mouse Sensor: Adonit developed a unique multi-angled sensor that can detect up to 5mm away from the surface. This provides you with a seamless experience when using the mouse functionality.

Other features of note include USB-C charging with ten hours of drawing and five hours of mouse functionality offered up by a single charge. The stylus itself is also metal, so it can be attached to the side of your iPad Pro just fine.

This thing is undoubtedly best paired with an iPad Pro but it will also work well with the 2018 iPad and newer.

As mentioned, pre-orders are open now with people set to get their new mouse-thing next month.