- Apple has released a slew of new iPhone 13 Pro ads.
- Each ad highlights one of the new features added with the latest pro iPhone.
- The ads showcase Cinematic mode, low light performance, and optical zoom.
Apple has released three new ads that show off the video capabilities of the iPhone 13 Pro.
From Cinematic mode to low light performance to optical zoom, each video highlights a different feature that was added with the company's latest Pro iPhone.
You can check out each of the new videos below:
Detectives | Cinematic mode
Shift the camera's focus automatically, manually and even after you've shot. Cinematic mode on iPhone 13 Pro. Hollywood in your pocket.
Basement | Advanced low light video
Capture more detail with improved low light performance on iPhone 13 Pro. Hollywood in your pocket.
Pavel | 3x optical zoom
Add even more drama to your movies with 3x optical zoom on iPhone 13 Pro. Hollywood in your pocket.
In addition to the above features, the iPhone 13 Pro also added a ProMotion 120Hz display, longer battery life, and a faster processor.
If you're trying to figure out which iPhone is best for you, check out our comparison between the iPhone 13 vs iPhone 13 Pro.
