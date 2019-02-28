Do you order groceries from Amazon? Maybe you do regular deliveries of toiletries or everyday essentials? If you find yourself ordering a lot from Amazon and having to answer the door nine times a week for every package, then the new Amazon Day might be exactly what you need. With this new program you can pick what day of the week all your packages will arrive. That way you can plan ahead. Plus, Amazon will be able to consolidate all of your deliveries into fewer packages. That's less garbage, less boxes to break down, and less hassle overall.

Amazon Day is available to all Amazon Prime members. If you aren't a member yet, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial and put Amazon Day to the test. If it works for you, you'll have the choice to make the trial more permanent. Prime comes with plenty of other benefits, too, including fast and free shipping, Twitch Prime, streaming through Prime Video, free books every month, and more.

Once you've picked the day of the week that works for you, you'll be able to add any new orders to your Amazon Day delivery during checkout by picking it as your delivery option. You won't sacrifice any of the other Prime benefits, either. You'll still be able to do one-day shipping or same-day delivery if you're eligible. You'll be able to get Prime Now's two-hour delivery and of course the standard two-day shipping. The choice is yours, and you can change your Amazon Day setup any time you want.

Amazon Day is a free option for Prime members, so you won't pay anything extra for this service. Like Prime's regular free shipping, you'll need to place your orders at least two days in advance. Most things eligible for Prime or sold by Amazon should be eligible for Amazon Day as well, although that will vary based on the items.

Amazon Day is part of Shipment Zero, Amazon's long-term goal to make 50% of all shipments net zero carbon by 2030. So by using Amazon Day, you're helping the environment and helping yourself.

Set your Day at Amazon

