What you need to know
- Apple has issued software updates for its Mac, iPhone, and Apple Watch software.
- It comes with a security update to fix a corruption bug in WebKit.
- It could have lead to 'arbitrary code execution' on user devices and is recommended for everyone.
New Apple software updates for iOS 14, watchOS 7, and macOS Big Sur come recommended for all users by Apple, as they patch an issue with WebKit across devices.
As noted by Tom's Guide:
Apple has launched a series of security updates for Mac, the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch, all to address the same vulnerability — and it's apparently serious enough that Apple will warn you to install the updates as soon as possible.
iOS and iPadOS 14.4.1, watchOS 7.3.2 and macOS Big Sur 11.2.3 should all be available to download now. Once downloaded, you may be notified that your platform's respective update is "important" and is "recommended for all users." It might not be iOS 14.5, but you should still update as soon as you can.
As reported by ZDnet, the issue relates to a bug detected by researchers at Google and Microsoft, and was a bug that could lead "to arbitrary code execution".
Fortunately, there are currently no known instances of the bug being exploited, which makes the upgrade all the more important. You can tune in to all of our guides for Mac, iPhone, and Apple Watch regarding downloading the latest software:
- How to download and install iPadOS 14.4.1 on your iPad
- How to download and install macOS Big Sur 11.2.3 on your Mac
- How to download and install watchOS 7.3.2 on your Apple Watch
Apple's own release notes on the iteration simply state "This update provides important security updates and is recommended for all users."
Apple made more than 77 million iPhones in 4Q20, says TrendForce
A new report says Apple produced more than 77 million iPhones in 4Q20, overtaking Samsung at the end of the year.
iPhone 13 could get plastic Face ID lens instead of glass, says Kuo
A new research note from Ming-Chi Kuo states the iPhone 13 will use a plastic lens instead of glass to cover the Face ID module.
What was it like working on the set of 'Cherry'?
I worked on the set of the film 'Cherry' which will be released on Apple TV+ on March 12. It was a pretty incredible experience; here's what it was like behind the scenes.
The super slim cases that will have your iPhone 12 feeling almost naked
You don't have to hide that sleek, shiny iPhone 12 in a big ugly case. Find the right ultra-slim case that provides basic protection and a minimal look.