New Apple software updates for iOS 14, watchOS 7, and macOS Big Sur come recommended for all users by Apple, as they patch an issue with WebKit across devices.

As noted by Tom's Guide:

Apple has launched a series of security updates for Mac, the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch, all to address the same vulnerability — and it's apparently serious enough that Apple will warn you to install the updates as soon as possible. iOS and iPadOS 14.4.1, watchOS 7.3.2 and macOS Big Sur 11.2.3 should all be available to download now. Once downloaded, you may be notified that your platform's respective update is "important" and is "recommended for all users." It might not be iOS 14.5, but you should still update as soon as you can.

As reported by ZDnet, the issue relates to a bug detected by researchers at Google and Microsoft, and was a bug that could lead "to arbitrary code execution".

Fortunately, there are currently no known instances of the bug being exploited, which makes the upgrade all the more important. You can tune in to all of our guides for Mac, iPhone, and Apple Watch regarding downloading the latest software:

Apple's own release notes on the iteration simply state "This update provides important security updates and is recommended for all users."