A new report says users of the new Apple TV 4K (2021) are seeing content incorrectly labeled on their devices, but that it's unclear if it is being played in the right format.

From 9to5Mac:

Some users have noticed that on the new Apple TV 4K, their TV shows and movies do not appear to be listed as 4K, instead showing as HD. This applies to third-party apps like Netflix, HBO Max, and Disney+, as well as iTunes content through the standalone iTunes Movies and TV Shows apps. The primary Apple TV app appears to be unaffected and correctly labels all 4K content as 4K …

Apparently, users have tried to swap HDMI cables to no avail, but as the report notes the most confusing part is it's basically impossible to tell whether the content is being displayed in the correct format. If it is, then this would just be a UI bug, if not it could be more serious.

The report says the problem is evident in both tvOS 14.6 and the new 14.7 beta, Apple is reportedly aware of the problem.

The new Apple TV 4K (2021) delivers 4K HDR content in 60 FPS thanks to its new A12 Bionic chip. It also has some nifty upgrades in the form of ARC audio and a brand new Siri remote that was desperately in need of a revamp.