What you need to know
- Apple has a new Apple Watch Activity Challenge on the way for International Dance Day.
- International Dance Day is on April 29.
- People can complete a 20-minute or more Dance workout or use Apple Fitness+ to win a virtual award.
Apple is set to run a new Apple Watch Activity Challenge as part of International Dance Day with exclusive awards offered. International Dance Day takes place on April 29 and comes a week after a similar Activity Challenge for Earth Day.
The new Activity Challenge will require that people wear their Apple Watch and do a Dance workout for 20 minutes or linger. If they do that they'll get a new virtual award as 9to5Mac points out.
Here's how Apple describes the new Apple Watch Activity Challenge:
Time to groove! Earn this award by recording a Dance workout of 20 minutes or more on International Dance Day, April 29. Record it with the Workout app or any app that adds workouts to Health.
People will be able to use the standard Dance workout or the Apple Fitness+ workouts that match that category. Just like other Apple Watch Activity Challenges, users can expect to be notified before the big day.
Activity Challenges are among the best Apple Watch features in terms of getting people moving when they might otherwise not. Virtual awards can be surprisingly motivating and this is a great example of that.
Apple often runs similar Activity Challenges to celebrate holidays and days of note. The Earth Day event will take place on April 22, for example.
Let's get moving and celebrate the planet. On April 22, do any workout for 30 minutes or more to earn this award. Record it with the Workout app or any app that adds to Health.
