Belkin has announced a new addition to its growing Wemo line of smart accessories in the form of the Smart Video Doorbell. The new doorbell offers all of the features you've come to expect from such a product with the addition of one important one — this doorbell includes support for HomeKit Secure Video. In fact, that's the only way you can use this thing.

Belkin announced the new video doorbell during this year's CES 2022 event and it carries all of the buzzwords you'd expect including support for night vision. Notably, the doorbell connects to both 2.4GHz and 5GHz WiFi networks, something that lesser doorbells don't always do. That should ensure a stronger connection for video recording and streaming purposes.

Wemo Smart Video Doorbell offers an easy and convenient way to safely monitor your home with an expanded field of view, high-quality video resolution and secure recording capabilities. Working exclusively with Apple HomeKit Secure Video, it's an easy way to a simpler, smarter, and more secure home. You'll see everything with a super-wide 178° field of view, and the 4MP high-resolution camera allows for premium zoom clarity. Previous

Being a HomeKit Secure Video device, this doorbell records all of its clips to iCloud while viewing both live and recorded video is done via the Home app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Watch — removing the need to use a third-party app like Belkin's.

Belkin says that its new doorbell will go on sale in February or March and will sell for $249.99. Those interested in bagging one of these things can pre-order their doorbell right now, too.