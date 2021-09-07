Going on vacation is pretty sweet, but sometimes knowing what food to order is more stressful than it should be, especially when you're in a foreign country and don't speak the language. That's what Cibi is for — it's a new "visual menu translator" that looks at foreign menus and shows you images of what you're about to order.

What makes Cibi so cool is the way the app uses your camera and then highlights words on-screen for you to tap. Do that, and you'll be shown images of the food in question so you'll always know exactly what you're choosing.