What you need to know
- Cibo is a new app that can look at menus in foreign languages and show you what meals are on offer.
- The app looks at the text, translates it, and shows you a picture of the food.
Going on vacation is pretty sweet, but sometimes knowing what food to order is more stressful than it should be, especially when you're in a foreign country and don't speak the language. That's what Cibi is for — it's a new "visual menu translator" that looks at foreign menus and shows you images of what you're about to order.
What makes Cibi so cool is the way the app uses your camera and then highlights words on-screen for you to tap. Do that, and you'll be shown images of the food in question so you'll always know exactly what you're choosing.
Last week I was on holiday in Italy and I obviously went to a lot of restaurants. I don't speak Italian, so I ended up googling a lot of the dishes to see what they would look like. That got annoying pretty fast so I made Cibo, an app to help you figure out what's for dinner!
Quickly search for photos of food menu items by selecting them with your camera.
When you're eating at a restaurant abroad it can be tedious to constantly have to search for the menu items to find pictures of what they look like.
Cibo makes it easy for you. Just point your camera at the menu and select any of the dishes. It will show you a list of photos to give you a better idea of what to expect.
Cibo is in the App Store right now and is a free download. Users can scan 50 menu items for free, with an optional in-app purchase unlocking the app beyond that.
Want to give it a try? You can download Cibo from the App Store right now. Cibo is already looking like the best iPhone app for those who spend time in countries where they don't know the native language — and like to eat!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: Get firm and flexible support with Vertagear's SL5000 Gaming Chair
Long hours of gaming (or working) can be tough on your body. Vertagear's SL5000 Gaming Chair might be just what you need for ultimate support in a number of positions.
Review: Casetify Saffiano Watch Bands are both eco-friendly and super cute
There are plenty of cute and interesting styles to choose from in the Casetify Saffiano Watch Band lineup. Since each band is made from biodegradable and recycled materials, you can feel good about this choice.
Apple Watch Series 7 may be announced soon but buying one might be hard
It looks increasingly likely that you might struggle to get an Apple Watch Series 7 this month.
Get a wireless charger for hassle-free charging
Want to try out or love the idea of Qi-charging? These are our favorite wireless chargers for iPhone!