iPhone 12. More spill and splash resistant than ever. Ceramic Shield, tougher than any smartphone glass. Relax, it's iPhone.

The company posted the new video to its official YouTube channel .

Apple has launched a new iPhone 12 ad called Cook that highlights the durability of the new Ceramic Shield that graces the front display of every iPhone.

The video, which shows how the iPhone 12 can survive a tumble, flour, milk, and a faucet, highlights the water-resistance and new display technology that was launched with the iPhone 12 lineup.

Ceramic Shield, as Apple calls it, is a new glass technology that was developed by its supply chain partner, Corning. As explained on the iPhone 12 website, the new glass is infused with nano-ceramic crystals which make it much stronger against drops.

Enter Ceramic Shield. It's made by introducing nano-ceramic crystals — which are actually harder than most metals — into glass. Sounds simple, but it's incredibly difficult because most ceramics aren't transparent. By controlling the type of crystals and degree of crystallinity, we developed an exclusive formula that maximizes the toughness of the ceramic while remaining optically clear. This was the breakthrough that made Ceramic Shield ideally suited for the display. It's a first in any smartphone, and it's tougher than any smartphone glass.

According to Apple, Ceramic Shield has made the iPhone 12 lineup four times as protected against drops than previous models.

Beyond Ceramic Shield, there's one more thing that contributes to the durability of the front cover. It sits flush to the edge of the phone, which helps protect it even more. Altogether, we've quadrupled the drop performance — the largest year-over-year improvement ever for iPhone.

Keep in mind that, while Ceramic Shield does offer much better drop performance, scratch resistance did not get a bump. Hopefully, that is the next mountain that Apple and Corning want to summit with the next version of Ceramic Shield.