Making sure the battery is charged in your MacBook is something all of us do every day. Unfortunately, constantly charging that battery to 100% puts a strain on it, and over time the life of that battery takes a toll. In a new software update, Apple is looking to introduce a feature that will let us charge at will but protect our batteries so that they last even longer.

Reported by The Verge, Apple is introducing a new feature in macOS Catalina called "Battery health management". The feature is rolling out to developers today and will be available to consumers when macOS 10.15.5 is released to the public.

The feature will extend the life of the physical battery in your MacBook by not truly charging your battery to 100% of what it is capable of, but instead charge it to a level that still gives you great battery life while ensuring your battery lasts longer before needing to be replaced.

In order to ensure the feature benefits users, macOS will look at your charging history and battery temperature in order to make the best changes possible. It will take into account a number of different aspects when making adjustments such as "ambient temperature, processor loads, and charging patterns." Apple assures that all of this analysis is happening on device and, for those who do decide to share analytics with the company, all data will be kept anonymous.

According to the company, the feature will work for any MacBook Pro since 2016 and MacBook Air since 2018. Users will be able to turn the feature off in Settings, but it will be on by default.

The life of a battery is more than the amount of hours it keeps your MacBook running before needing a charge, and if Apple can extend the lifespan of the laptop battery without having to sacrifice on time, it will be a great win for everyone.