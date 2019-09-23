Let it Go might take on a whole new meaning this fall in Frozen 2 as Anna tries to keep Elsa from losing herself to the alluring call of the strange magics to the north. The last trailer gave us some hints of the magic at play in this strange northern wonderland the royal sisters and their crew would be visiting, but we now know why: the magic in an enchanted forest to the north has been singing its siren song to Elsa, and when she answered it, it put all of Arendelle in danger, again.

Elsa tries to insist on leaving Anna in Arendelle, but after she "climbed the north mountain, survived a frozen heart, and saved you from my ex-boyfriend, so... y'know, I'm coming."

And it's a good thing she does, too, because it Grand Pabbie's warning tells Anna that without her along to keep Elsa grounded, Elsa might lost herself to the magic that's calling her north, which seems to entail mystical mist barriers, whirlwinds, scary-looking purple fires, and kelpies, dangerous water spirits that threaten Olaf and Elsa — though Elsa reining and riding hers is may be even more boss than her attempts to escape the barren beach we found her in during the first trailer.

Frozen 2 arrives November 22 in theaters, and we know that Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 will show the behind the scenes work to bring this new movie to life on Disney+, which launches in November as well and just opened sign-ups to the general public this weekend.

