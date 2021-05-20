What you need to know
- The new iMac, iPad Pro, and Apple TV 4K have started to launch.
- Customers in New Zealand and Australia have started to receive their orders.
For at least some in the world, it is already launch day for the new M1 iMac, M1 iPad Pro, and the new Apple TV 4K.
As reported by MacRumors, customers in New Zealand and Australia are beginning to receive their orders for all three new devices. Customers in Australia can even visit their local Apple Store to check out and purchase the new products.
It's now May 21 in Australia and New Zealand, which means customers who preordered an M1 iPad Pro, M1 iMac, or second-generation Apple TV 4K are starting to receive their new devices.
Apple customers in Australia and New Zealand are always the first to get their hands on newly released products due to time zone differences, and they'll soon be sharing first impressions and photos on social media networks.
It also appears that Apple Stores may have limited stock of the new iMac, iPad Pros, and Apple TV 4K for those who waited until release day to purchase them. That will be the best way to find one as soon as possible, as orders placed online are seeing shipment dates as far out as July already.
There are no Apple Stores in New Zealand, but Apple Stores in Australia have stock of the M1 iMac in blue, green, pink, and silver. The 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models are also available for in-store purchase today, as is the second-generation Apple TV 4K.
Because the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is in such short supply, retail stores are the only way to get one of the new devices on launch day. Orders placed today won't ship out until July, and the M1 iMac is similarly constrained with orders delayed for three to four weeks.
For all of those customers who are starting to get their new Apple products, happy launch day!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Do Nintendo fans even know what they want from amiibo?
Nintendo's amiibo have been popular since their debut all the way back in 2014. Their various methods of usage across several games have been a topic of contention, which begs the question: Where do fans draw the line?
Telegram founder says iOS is software from the Middle Ages
In a scathing attack on Apple, Telegram founder Pavel Durov has said that Apple's iOS software feels like being thrown back into the Middle Ages, and that iPhone users are digital slaves.
UK retailer removes Apple TV 4K listing after releasing it a day early
UK retailer Argos has removed the Apple TV 4K listing from its website after accidentally releasing the product a day early. Customers were offered the chance to collect the device in-store Thursday, and some customers were even able to pick up their pre-orders early.
What are the best keyboard cases for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021)?
If you want to complete the iPad Pro experience, a good keyboard case is a must for your new 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021).