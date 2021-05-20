iMac, iPad Pro, Apple TV 4KSource: Apple

What you need to know

  • The new iMac, iPad Pro, and Apple TV 4K have started to launch.
  • Customers in New Zealand and Australia have started to receive their orders.

For at least some in the world, it is already launch day for the new M1 iMac, M1 iPad Pro, and the new Apple TV 4K.

As reported by MacRumors, customers in New Zealand and Australia are beginning to receive their orders for all three new devices. Customers in Australia can even visit their local Apple Store to check out and purchase the new products.

It's now May 21 in Australia and New Zealand, which means customers who preordered an M1 iPad Pro, M1 iMac, or second-generation Apple TV 4K are starting to receive their new devices.

Apple customers in Australia and New Zealand are always the first to get their hands on newly released products due to time zone differences, and they'll soon be sharing first impressions and photos on social media networks.

Apple New Imac Spring21 HeroSource: Apple

It also appears that Apple Stores may have limited stock of the new iMac, iPad Pros, and Apple TV 4K for those who waited until release day to purchase them. That will be the best way to find one as soon as possible, as orders placed online are seeing shipment dates as far out as July already.

There are no Apple Stores in New Zealand, but Apple Stores in Australia have stock of the M1 iMac in blue, green, pink, and silver. The 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models are also available for in-store purchase today, as is the second-generation Apple TV 4K.

Because the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is in such short supply, retail stores are the only way to get one of the new devices on launch day. Orders placed today won't ship out until July, and the M1 iMac is similarly constrained with orders delayed for three to four weeks.

For all of those customers who are starting to get their new Apple products, happy launch day!

Imac 24 Blue Selection Hero

iMac (2021)

The new iMac features a stunning redesign and the M1 processor in seven new colors.

