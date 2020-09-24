Leaked images show iPhone 12 could come with a new braided Lightning cable

Apple has long been rumored to have a new braided Lightning cable ready for iPhone 12 and newly leaked images appear to show exactly that.

Shared by Twitter leaker Mr-white, the images show us something very similar to previous leaks and confirm that the cable will have USB-C rather than USB-A opposite that Lightning connector.

We're already pretty sure that Apple won't be putting an AC adapter in iPhone 12 boxes, so the upgrade to a braided cable is nice. But the inclusion of USB-C does not match Apple's story that everyone already has tons of adapters in their homes. That argument worked with the recent Apple Watch launch because the cable it comes with sports USB-A connectivity. But USB-C? That could prove to be problematic.

Unless there's an adapter in the box, too? 🤷