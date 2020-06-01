New images posted on the Macotakara blog today show that Apple could potentially be moving the home of the SIM tray for the upcoming iPhone 12.

According to the post, the SIM tray will be moved from the side with the Side button to the side with the Volume and Mute buttons. The move is to make room for the 5G Antenna in Package that is expected to be featured in the new iPhone.

"The Alibaba Sources says the on the iPhone 2020 series, they say the SIM tray which was originally located at the side face of the side button side will be moved to the volume control button. On the previous location of the SIM tray, there might be possibility to be built in the 5G AiP such as "QTM052" which is capable of dealing with 5G NR millimetre wave antenna module by Qualcomm to be placed on the side of chassis."

The first image shows off the SIM tray under the volume rocker buttons that currently exist on the left side of the iPhone, where the mute switch is also located.