Apple is likely getting ready to lock in the features that will make up iOS 15 and we can only hope that someone inside Appkel's labyrinth of offices is watching this concept. Because it has some great ideas – some of which aren't exactly new but for some reason still weren't part of iOS 14.

Posted to YouTube by the Hacker 34, this concept imagines how iOS 15 could look when running on an iPhone and it isn't all that much of a departure from what we're using today. Some of the changes are notable though, such as the use of live, interactive widgets. That's a feature that should have been part of iOS 14 – accidental taps be damned – but there's still hope for iOS 15.