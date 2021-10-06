When Apple released the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, one of the big camera updates was bringing macro photography to the UItra Wide lens.

Once iPhone Pro owners got their devices in hand, however, they realized that this mode automatically turned on when you got near a subject without the ability to turn it off. It was a frustration for those professional users who want or need more manual control of the camera.

Thankfully, an update appears to be on the way to give this kind of control to iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro max owners. As spotted by 9to5Mac, the latest developer beta of iOS 15.1 includes the ability to turn of Auto Macro in the Settings app.

Apple today released iOS 15.1 beta 3 to developers, and in addition to native support for ProRes, today's update also adds a new toggle to disable Auto Macro for the Camera app. If you head to the Settings application, then choose Camera, you'll see a new toggle for "Auto Macro." When enabled, this feature will "automatically switch to the Ultra Wide camera to capture macro photos and videos." If you disable this toggle, you can manually put your iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max into macro mode by switching to the 0.5x lens in the Camera and getting close to your subject, then tapping to focus.

It's currently unclear when iOS 15.1 will release to the public. However, it also includes support for ProRes video, another major feature for iPhone 13 Pro users so, hopefully, the update will release soon.