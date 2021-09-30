Apple's brand new iPad mini is already taking all the plaudits for its prowess at just about everything, but it turns out that it's so fast it can do some machine learning tasks faster than an iMac Pro — and the Pixelmator folks have the numbers to prove it.

In numbers shared during a blog post announcing improvements to the ML Super Resolution feature that's already so impressive, the Pixelmator team ran an upscaling task on the new iPad mini to see how it compares to other machines like, say, an iMac Pro.

Turns out that little tablet is now the best iPad for upscaling images and if your other machine is an iMac Pro, it's the best computer for it, period.