What you need to know
- Apple is expected to refresh its iPad Pro lineup this year.
- A new report has new tablets arriving as soon as next month.
- But it also notes that manufacturing has been slow to ramp up.
A new report by the reliably unreliable DigiTimes has Apple getting ready to announce new iPad Pro products as soon as next month. We've been hearing for months that new iPad Pro models will be announced at some point in 2020, but this is the first time a March time window has seemed likely.
Despite feeling a March release is in the cards, DigiTimes does also note that mass production of the new models has so far been slow to get going, a situation likely not helped by the ongoing coronavirus situation in China.
Apple is scheduled to launch its new iPad Pro series around March, with related suppliers already kicking off production for the model ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday. However, their output has started growing slowly after the extended Lunar New Year break in China with shipments unlikely to peak until after April, according to industry sources.
If Apple is set to announce something in the coming weeks, March does fit with its modus operandi. Spring events do tend to happen in March, with Apple also heavily rumored to have a new iPhone 9 just waiting to be announced.
