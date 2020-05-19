All eyes are on whatever Apple releases when it becomes iPhone time later this year. Whether it happens in September or October, it's a pretty safe bet at this point that new iPhones are coming in 2020. Rumors have two iPhone 12 and two iPhone 12 Pro models on the horizon, with this latest concept showing us the lower end the four. And boy oh boy does it look good.

Rumors have pegged iPhone 12 as having squared-off edges akin to the old iPhone 5 or original iPhone SE. And that's absolutely fine with me if it looks anything like this concept shared by YouTuber Concept Creator.

See what I mean?