What you need to know
- Apple's latest Everyday Experiments video shows off iPhone 12's video features using glow sticks and more.
Apple's Everyday Experiments videos are always a fun watch and the latest is a great example of what can be done with iPhone 12 and some relatively mundane things around the house. So long as you happen to have glow sticks, that is.
Who doesn't have glow sticks littered everywhere?
The latest video uses an iPhone 12's camera to capture everything from slow-motion video of balloons to time-lapses of glow sticks being swung through the air. The result is the kind of thing that you might otherwise think required more complicated methods and tools. Turns out that isn't the case at all!
I know what I'm doing this weekend!
Apple's iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max are now all available to buy and have the video features required to make videos like this. Why not get started today?
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
And the Nintendo Switch Game of the Year goes to....
More people have turned to video games for entertainment this year to escape the pandemic. We look over the best Nintendo Switch games of 2020 to reveal which ones are the best for a number of categories.
HomePod minis are arriving around the world
Those who got their HomePod mini order in early have started to have their new smart speakers arrive.
'Becoming You' making-of video explains why you should never work with kids
Becoming You followed more than 100 children across 11 different countries and it turns out that's as difficult as it sounds.
Combine your wallet and iPhone 12 into one unit with a wallet case
There's nothing like a good wallet case to simplify your life. Don't worry about carrying a bulky wallet or purse when you can just store everything you need right in your iPhone 12 wallet case!