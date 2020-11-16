Apple's Everyday Experiments videos are always a fun watch and the latest is a great example of what can be done with iPhone 12 and some relatively mundane things around the house. So long as you happen to have glow sticks, that is.

The latest video uses an iPhone 12's camera to capture everything from slow-motion video of balloons to time-lapses of glow sticks being swung through the air. The result is the kind of thing that you might otherwise think required more complicated methods and tools. Turns out that isn't the case at all!

I know what I'm doing this weekend!

Apple's iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max are now all available to buy and have the video features required to make videos like this. Why not get started today?