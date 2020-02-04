What you need to know Rumors have iPhone 9 being announced as soon as March.

The same rumors point to an iPhone 8-like design.

This new concept ad uses that information to create a gorgeous phone.

If all of the rumors turn out to be accurate, Apple will announce iPhone 9 as soon as next month. We've heard all about how it will look similar to iPhone 8 on the outside but with updated internals. And now a new concept ad shows us what all of that might mean. The new concept comes via YouTube channel ConceptsiPhone and was created by Mauro Battino. I'm just going to slot it in right here so you can take it all in.