Apple's new iPhone SE comes with just as much glass as the old one which might have some people concerned about its longevity. However, a new drop test says that we should expect the iPhone SE to do just as well as an iPhone 13 in terms of breakage.

Those buying a new iPhone SE will find that while their new device can be broken, it should stand up to punishment just as well as the higher-end iPhone 13 models. That's what Allstate Protection Plans found when it conducted its own drop tests. According to those tests, an iPhone SE should stand the test of time and only suffered minor scrapes when dropped from 6 feet high. That was when dropped face-down. The device didn't fare quite so well when dropped on its rear, leading Allstate to suggest people still use cases.