Apple's new iPhone SE is much faster than the previous version, the first leaked benchmarks of the device have confirmed.

New Geekbench scores for the new iPhone SE indicate single and multi-core scores of 1695 and 4021. For context, Apple's second-generation iPhone SE scores 1312 and 2819, confirming as expected the massive jump in performance from the A13 to the A15.

It also shows that the new iPhone SE is in touching distance of Apple's best iPhone, the iPhone 13 in terms of performance. That devices clocks in at around 1672 for single-core but has a more favorable multi-core score of 4481. A report Wednesday further revealed that the iPhone SE has 4GB of RAM, up from the 3GB in the previous model, which is confirmed by today's new Geekbench scores.

Apple's new iPhone SE was unveiled at the company's March event on Tuesday alongside a new iPhone 13 color, iPad Air, Mac Studio, and a new Studio Display. From Apple:

Apple today announced iPhone SE, a powerful new iPhone in an iconic design, with exceptional capabilities and performance at an incredible price. iPhone SE comes in a compact and durable design, and together with iOS 15, delivers a seamless user experience. The new iPhone SE features impressive upgrades including the performance of A15 Bionic, which powers advanced camera capabilities and makes nearly every experience better, from photo editing to power-intensive operations like gaming and augmented reality. Along with 5G, longer battery life, and improved durability, iPhone SE comes in three stunning colors — midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED.1 iPhone SE will be available for pre-order this Friday, March 11, with availability beginning Friday, March 18.

Benchmarks are a good indicator of performance increases from device to device, however are less applicable in real-world terms. The old iPhone SE 3 was no slouch, and addition of the new A15 chip will provide more impact in terms of graphics performance for gaming, image processing for photography, and futureproofing of the device to ensure long-term software support through iOS 15 and beyond.